Pacific Palisades Fire damage

Damaged and destroyed structures remain after the Pacific Palisades Fire burned across Eastern Malibu and Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 17, 2025. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from United States Northern Command, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949969
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-AI717-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110774477
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
