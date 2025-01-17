Pacific Palisades Fire damage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Damaged and destroyed structures remain after the Pacific Palisades Fire burned across Eastern Malibu and Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 17, 2025. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from United States Northern Command, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)