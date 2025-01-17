Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Palisades Fire damage

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Damaged and destroyed structures remain after the Pacific Palisades Fire burned across Eastern Malibu and Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 17, 2025. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from United States Northern Command, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949969
    VIRIN: 240117-F-AI717-7001
    Filename: DOD_110774477
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Palisades Fire damage, by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

