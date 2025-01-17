Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laser Range-Finding Tool Uses Infrared Technology for Precise Targeting

    ITALY

    12.16.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, Italy - A laser range-finding tool helps identify and magnify a target before using infrared technology to estimate its distance. The device projects a laser, measuring the time it takes to return for precise targeting.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 10:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949964
    VIRIN: 241216-A-XY121-9291
    Filename: DOD_110774446
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: IT

