Laser Range-Finding Tool Uses Infrared Technology for Precise Targeting

VICENZA, Italy - A laser range-finding tool helps identify and magnify a target before using infrared technology to estimate its distance. The device projects a laser, measuring the time it takes to return for precise targeting.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)