California Army National Guard assists fire prevention efforts in aftermath of wildfires

Members of the California Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment assist in brush clearing in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires as a part of Task Force Rattlesnake. The task force is an ongoing partnership with the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CALFIRE.
|01.18.2025
|01.19.2025 03:00
|Package
|949963
|250118-A-TA175-7847
|DOD_110774445
|00:01:00
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
