B-Roll: Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Deputizes Soldiers in Preparation for 60th Presidential Inauguration

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeryl A. Isaac deputizes soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, to serve with the U.S. Capitol Police in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)
