National Guardsmen Deputized in Preparation to Support Civil Authorities

U.S. Army National Guard service members are deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C. Jan. 18, 2025. The deputation process grants service members powers and protections needed to effectively support civil authorities during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|01.18.2025
|01.18.2025 21:30
|Package
|949953
|250118-Z-AM608-1001
|DOD_110774247
|00:01:25
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
Pennsylvania
Washington
Army National Guard
District of Columbia
Inauguration Ceremony