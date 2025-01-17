Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guardsmen Deputized in Preparation to Support Civil Authorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    U.S. Army National Guard service members are deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C. Jan. 18, 2025. The deputation process grants service members powers and protections needed to effectively support civil authorities during the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 21:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949953
    VIRIN: 250118-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110774247
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guardsmen Deputized in Preparation to Support Civil Authorities, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Washington

    Army National Guard

    District of Columbia

    Inauguration Ceremony

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    60thInauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download