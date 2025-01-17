Proud to Serve Airman Spotlight - Tech. Sgt. Chadbourne

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Chadbourne, a security forces member with the D.C. Air National Guard, shares why he's proud to be part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 18, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states, territories, and the District of Columbia comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)
