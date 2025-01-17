Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Capitol Police Chief Deputizes National Guard Service Members Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger deputizes some National Guard service members from various states, Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. This empowers the service members to assist with public safety the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

