U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger deputizes some National Guard service members from various states, Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. This empowers the service members to assist with public safety the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949949
|VIRIN:
|250118-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110774195
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Capitol Police Chief Deputizes National Guard Service Members Ahead of Supporting 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
