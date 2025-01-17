JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

Soldiers assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, conduct medical evacuation rehearsals ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 on the Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Arctic is a dynamic environment requiring 11th Airborne Division leaders and soldiers to be prepared, adaptive and capable of operating in a harsh environment that changes quickly and suddenly, and JPMRC 25-02 is key to testing some of the best leaders and soldiers in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Boney)
