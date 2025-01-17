Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, conduct medical evacuation rehearsals ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02 on the Donnelly Training Area, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Arctic is a dynamic environment requiring 11th Airborne Division leaders and soldiers to be prepared, adaptive and capable of operating in a harsh environment that changes quickly and suddenly, and JPMRC 25-02 is key to testing some of the best leaders and soldiers in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Boney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949945
    VIRIN: 250118-A-GW675-9346
    Filename: DOD_110774171
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Alaska
    Arctic
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download