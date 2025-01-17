U.S. Army aviation pilots assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, lift off in a UH-60 Blackhawk for a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, at Allen Army Airfield, Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 17:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949940
|VIRIN:
|250118-A-ED188-1806
|Filename:
|DOD_110774133
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lift Off: JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.