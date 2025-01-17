Lift Off: JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army aviation pilots assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, lift off in a UH-60 Blackhawk for a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, at Allen Army Airfield, Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)