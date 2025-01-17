Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lift Off: JPMRC Medevac Rehearsal

    DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army aviation pilots assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, lift off in a UH-60 Blackhawk for a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, at Allen Army Airfield, Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. The Large Scale Combat Operations scenario used in JPMRC 25-02 helps 11th Airborne Division Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome both environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949940
    VIRIN: 250118-A-ED188-1806
    Filename: DOD_110774133
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Black Hawk
    11th Airborne Division
    Last Frontier
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

