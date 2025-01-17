Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proud to Support Soldier Spotlight - Master Sgt. Steve Hoffman

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Ericka Gillespie 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steve Hoffman, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, shares why he is proud to serve as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in support of the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 18, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 21:37
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proud to Support Soldier Spotlight - Master Sgt. Steve Hoffman, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    ReadyToServe
    GuardfortheNation

