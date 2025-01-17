Proud to Support Airman Spotlight - Senior Airman Tatiana

Senior Airman Tatiana Trevino Moreira, member of the 53rd Fighter Squadron, participates in an interview about her assignment to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia's (JTF-DC) support to the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
