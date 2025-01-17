Coast Guard makes preparations for 2025 Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard personnel make preparations for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, January 17, 2025. The Coast Guard deployed more than 300 personnel and their assets from both Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region and from units across the county to ensure safety and security on the capital’s waterways during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)