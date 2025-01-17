Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard makes preparations for 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard personnel make preparations for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, January 17, 2025. The Coast Guard deployed more than 300 personnel and their assets from both Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region and from units across the county to ensure safety and security on the capital’s waterways during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949910
    VIRIN: 250117-G-FN033-1001
    Filename: DOD_110773822
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration
    Coast Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Sector Maryland - National Capital Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download