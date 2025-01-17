Coast Guard makes preparations for 2025 Presidential Inauguration

Coast Guard personnel make preparations for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, January 17, 2025. The Coast Guard deployed more than 300 personnel and their assets from both Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region and from units across the county to ensure safety and security on the capital’s waterways during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)
