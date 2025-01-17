National Guard helps with 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard depart in C-17s, assigned to the 164th Air Refueling Wing, at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, Jan. 17, 2025. Guardsmen from several states are traveling to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 60th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)