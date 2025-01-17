Corps Connection S4 Ep3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949896" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of Corps Connection we check in on the Engineer Research and Development Center to see how they are working with the Port of Long Beach, California and the Los Angeles District for an upcoming harbor deepening project.



We also stop in with our Pittsburgh District as they prepare for a mega-project at the Montgomery Lock and Dam.



View the full stories at:



https://www.dvidshub.net/video/947390/port-long-beach-ship-simulation-study-branded - ERDC Partnership



https://www.dvidshub.net/video/948892/tour-new-montgomery-batch-plant-pad-closed-captioned - Take a quick tour of the newly completed batch plant pad at Montgomery Locks and Dam.