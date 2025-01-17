In this edition of Corps Connection we check in on the Engineer Research and Development Center to see how they are working with the Port of Long Beach, California and the Los Angeles District for an upcoming harbor deepening project.
We also stop in with our Pittsburgh District as they prepare for a mega-project at the Montgomery Lock and Dam.
View the full stories at:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/947390/port-long-beach-ship-simulation-study-branded - ERDC Partnership
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/948892/tour-new-montgomery-batch-plant-pad-closed-captioned - Take a quick tour of the newly completed batch plant pad at Montgomery Locks and Dam.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 18:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|949896
|VIRIN:
|250117-A-OI229-4146
|Filename:
|DOD_110773591
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Connection S4 Ep3, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
