    Corps Connection S4 Ep3

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this edition of Corps Connection we check in on the Engineer Research and Development Center to see how they are working with the Port of Long Beach, California and the Los Angeles District for an upcoming harbor deepening project.

    We also stop in with our Pittsburgh District as they prepare for a mega-project at the Montgomery Lock and Dam.

    View the full stories at:

    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/947390/port-long-beach-ship-simulation-study-branded - ERDC Partnership

    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/948892/tour-new-montgomery-batch-plant-pad-closed-captioned - Take a quick tour of the newly completed batch plant pad at Montgomery Locks and Dam.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 18:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949896
    VIRIN: 250117-A-OI229-4146
    Filename: DOD_110773591
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    USACE
    ERDC
    Pittsburgh District

