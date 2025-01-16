Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen Provide Security Support During Wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The California Army National Guard's Task Force 49, comprising the 49th Military Police Brigade and other units, are supporting law enforcement officials during the Los Angeles wildfire response efforts. Their missions include providing traffic control and security patrols while officials ensure the areas are safe for residents to return.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949872
    VIRIN: 250117-D-AR128-2779
    Filename: DOD_110773377
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Provide Security Support During Wildfires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    wildfires
    CalGuard
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download