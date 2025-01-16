The California Army National Guard's Task Force 49, comprising the 49th Military Police Brigade and other units, are supporting law enforcement officials during the Los Angeles wildfire response efforts. Their missions include providing traffic control and security patrols while officials ensure the areas are safe for residents to return.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 15:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949872
|VIRIN:
|250117-D-AR128-2779
|Filename:
|DOD_110773377
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guardsmen Provide Security Support During Wildfires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.