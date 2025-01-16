California Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Carlos Araujo Prepares To Take Flight To Fight LA Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Araujo, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about joint operations with the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in support of battling Los Angeles County fires in Camarillo, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. The California National Guard activated more than 800 Service members to assist law enforcement and emergency services fight fires raging across Los Angeles County. (US Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)