U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Araujo, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about joint operations with the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in support of battling Los Angeles County fires in Camarillo, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. The California National Guard activated more than 800 Service members to assist law enforcement and emergency services fight fires raging across Los Angeles County. (US Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949853
|VIRIN:
|250117-D-AR128-6554
|Filename:
|DOD_110773264
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, California Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Carlos Araujo Prepares To Take Flight To Fight LA Wildfires, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.