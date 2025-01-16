Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AATTC student aircrews practice combat offload method C

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists assigned to the 139th Aerial Port Flight, load training pallets onto aircraft assigned to the 142nd Airlift Squadron, Delaware Air National Guard; 517th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard; and 721st Squadron, Royal Danish Air Force, while the aircrews attend the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course, at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 16, 2023. During a training sortie, the aircrews will perform a Combat Offload Method C after a combat landing at Hubbard Landing Zone. A Combat Offload Method C procedures enable a controlled offload of single or multiple pallets with minimal taxiway space and no external equipment or support required. Since 1983 the AATTC, based in St. Joseph Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949848
    VIRIN: 230516-Z-YI114-1849
    Filename: DOD_110773170
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    This work, AATTC student aircrews practice combat offload method C, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course
    ATAC 202306D
    139th Aerial Port Flight

