AATTC student aircrews practice combat offload method C

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force air transportation specialists assigned to the 139th Aerial Port Flight, load training pallets onto aircraft assigned to the 142nd Airlift Squadron, Delaware Air National Guard; 517th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard; and 721st Squadron, Royal Danish Air Force, while the aircrews attend the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course, at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 16, 2023. During a training sortie, the aircrews will perform a Combat Offload Method C after a combat landing at Hubbard Landing Zone. A Combat Offload Method C procedures enable a controlled offload of single or multiple pallets with minimal taxiway space and no external equipment or support required. Since 1983 the AATTC, based in St. Joseph Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)