U.S. Army Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich with the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, explains why he's proud to be part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 17, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 12:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|949836
|VIRIN:
|250117-Z-AM608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110773019
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1Proud to Support Soldier Spotlight - Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.