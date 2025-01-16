Sky Soldier Pioneers Female Mentorship for Aspiring Ranger School Candidates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949832" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VICENZA, Italy — For 1st Lt. Elle Bennett, the decision to attend Ranger School was a chance to push her limits and prove her capabilities—not just to others, but to herself. Now, the Sky Soldier is giving back by helping other women prepare for the rigorous program through a new female mentorship initiative.



Bennett, who graduated from Ranger School in February 2024, is among the few officers to earn the coveted Ranger tab on her first attempt. She described her experience as both grueling and transformative.



“First of all, I shaved my head, and I was bald—and that was fun,” Bennett said, reflecting on the moment many Ranger candidates face at the start of their journey. “I saw it as an opportunity to prove what I could do to myself.”



The 61-day course, known as one of the U.S. Army’s toughest leadership schools, challenges candidates to their physical, mental, and emotional limits. For Bennett, the initial phase was a critical test of her readiness.



“It took a lot of grit,” she said. “The first week is just testing your physical fitness. Can you make it through? Do you have the basic soldier skills?”



Ranger School goes beyond fitness assessments. It tests the candidate’s ability to lead and perform under some of the harshest conditions imaginable.



“The rest of it to me was like, are you a good teammate when you’re wet, tired, cold, hungry?” Bennett said.

“Can you still do your job under those conditions? How much can you just suck for two months?”



Bennett’s determination and resilience earned her the tab and a newfound perspective on leadership. Inspired by her journey, she established a mentorship program for female soldiers aiming to follow in her footsteps. The program provides guidance, training advice, and morale support tailored to the unique challenges women face in the traditionally male-dominated course.



Bennett hopes her efforts will lead to more women earning the Ranger tab and breaking barriers in the Army.

“It’s about proving to yourself and your team that you can lead under pressure,” Bennett said.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)