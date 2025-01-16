The 990th Engineer Company held a departure ceremony on January 6, 2025, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, marking the start of their overseas mobilization. Approximately 150 Soldiers and their families attended, with speeches from Capt. Joseph D’Antuono, Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Bodner. The ceremony concluded with the furling of the unit's colors, symbolizing the deployment's official beginning. The 990th will provide vertical construction and maintenance support in the U.S. Central Command area. After the event, Soldiers spent time with their families before heading to Fort Bliss, Texas, for final training and preparations.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949822
|VIRIN:
|250106-D-AR128-6515
|Filename:
|DOD_110772874
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 990th Engineer Company completes departure ceremony for overseas deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.