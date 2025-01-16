Raider Brigade Deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division board their flight as they prepare for their second European rotation since 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield, Jan. 16, 2025. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1st ABCT) of the 3rd Infantry Division has been at forefront of the U.S. Army's Transforming in Contact (TIC) initiative which focuses on rapidly integrating new technologies and organizational structure to enhance battlefield adaptability.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)
