    Raider Brigade Deployment

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division board their flight as they prepare for their second European rotation since 2022 at Hunter Army Airfield, Jan. 16, 2025. 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1st ABCT) of the 3rd Infantry Division has been at forefront of the U.S. Army's Transforming in Contact (TIC) initiative which focuses on rapidly integrating new technologies and organizational structure to enhance battlefield adaptability.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Darnell Howard)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 05:43
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Deployment
    Raider
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

