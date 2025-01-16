Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (January 2025)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On February 24, 2022, Russian President Putin jolted the world with his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is the story of the SECDEF Austin initiated Ukraine Defense Contact Group. A coalition of some 50 countries from around the world determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Putin’s aggression.