On February 24, 2022, Russian President Putin jolted the world with his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is the story of the SECDEF Austin initiated Ukraine Defense Contact Group. A coalition of some 50 countries from around the world determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Putin’s aggression.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 21:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949802
|VIRIN:
|250116-D-TT977-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110772408
|Length:
|00:10:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (January 2025), by Chad McNeeley and Jennifer Min, identified by DVIDS
