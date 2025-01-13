Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF officer trainees at OTS B-roll

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    This video features footage of U.S. Space Force Officer Training School (OTS) trainees completing a Mission Command Experience, attending lectures, and marching at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, in June 2024 (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Jamie Chapman, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, A1C Jamie Echols, and A1C William Pugh).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949778
    VIRIN: 240630-F-RR403-4815
    Filename: DOD_110772006
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF officer trainees at OTS B-roll, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    officer training
    USSF
    OTS
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    USSF officer

