    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist and preacher that led the Civil Rights Movement from 1954 to 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated to recognize the impact and change Dr. King had on our nation and shaping its history. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949777
    VIRIN: 250116-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110772004
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, by Cpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Martin Luther King Jr., Marines, MCASB, Beaufort

