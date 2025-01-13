Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist and preacher that led the Civil Rights Movement from 1954 to 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated to recognize the impact and change Dr. King had on our nation and shaping its history. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)
|01.10.2025
|01.16.2025 16:32
|Video Productions
|949777
|250116-M-JW402-1001
|DOD_110772004
|00:02:46
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
