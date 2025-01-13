Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights activist and preacher that led the Civil Rights Movement from 1954 to 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated to recognize the impact and change Dr. King had on our nation and shaping its history. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)