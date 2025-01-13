MacDill Air Force Base Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Martin Luther King, Jr. Day approaches, Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base share what comes to mind when they think of Martin Luther King Jr. This video was developed to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights activist and community leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)