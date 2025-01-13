Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Air Force Base Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. 2024

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    As Martin Luther King, Jr. Day approaches, Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base share what comes to mind when they think of Martin Luther King Jr. This video was developed to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights activist and community leader. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949750
    VIRIN: 250116-F-SI502-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771652
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Celebrate
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    MLK Jr.

