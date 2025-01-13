Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proud to Support: Senior Airman Tatiana Trevino Moreira

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Senior Airman Tatiana Trevino Moreira, an aerospace ground equipment mechanic with the 53rd Fighter Squadron, discusses her pride in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Andrews, Jan. 16, 2025. The squadron is an active duty unit that supports the District of Columbia Air National Guard as part of the U.S. Air Force Total Force initiative. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Category: Greetings
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

