    Citizen-Airman: California Air Guard Member Balances Military Service and Wildland Firefighting

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Staff Sgt. Sarah Hudson, an aircraft ground equipment specialist with the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing at March Air Reserve Base, also serves as a helitack squad leader for the U.S. Forest Service in San Bernardino, California. She exemplifies the versatility of Citizen-Airmen, seamlessly transitioning between her military duties and civilian career to serve both her community and country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan, reel produced by Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen).

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:33
    Location: US

    National Guard Bureau
    US Forest Service
    CANG
    Air Natinal Guard
    wildfire firefighting
    Wildfire 2025

