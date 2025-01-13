Staff Sgt. Sarah Hudson, an aircraft ground equipment specialist with the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing at March Air Reserve Base, also serves as a helitack squad leader for the U.S. Forest Service in San Bernardino, California. She exemplifies the versatility of Citizen-Airmen, seamlessly transitioning between her military duties and civilian career to serve both her community and country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan, reel produced by Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen).
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949740
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-AW306-2128
|Filename:
|DOD_110771532
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Citizen-Airman: California Air Guard Member Balances Military Service and Wildland Firefighting, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.