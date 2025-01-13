Citizen-Airman: California Air Guard Member Balances Military Service and Wildland Firefighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Sarah Hudson, an aircraft ground equipment specialist with the California Air National Guard's 163d Attack Wing at March Air Reserve Base, also serves as a helitack squad leader for the U.S. Forest Service in San Bernardino, California. She exemplifies the versatility of Citizen-Airmen, seamlessly transitioning between her military duties and civilian career to serve both her community and country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan, reel produced by Army Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen).