California National Guard support LA County Fires

A California Army National Guard aircrew conducted aerial assessments on a UH-60 Black Hawk showing damage caused by recent wildfires in Palisades, California, on Jan. 15, 2025. More than 2,500 California National Guardsmen from across the state are supporting efforts to combat the fires in Los Angeles County. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chau Le)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949713
|VIRIN:
|250115-Z-GL586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110771379
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
