    California National Guard support LA County Fires

    PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chau Le 

    California National Guard Primary   

    A California Army National Guard aircrew conducted aerial assessments on a UH-60 Black Hawk showing damage caused by recent wildfires in Palisades, California, on Jan. 15, 2025. More than 2,500 California National Guardsmen from across the state are supporting efforts to combat the fires in Los Angeles County. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chau Le)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949713
    VIRIN: 250115-Z-GL586-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771379
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard support LA County Fires, by SGT Chau Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    USNORTHCOM
    Army National Guard
    LAWildfires25

