    Secretary Austin hosts JCOC alumni

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Chad McNeeley     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Joint Civilian Orientation Conference alumni at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2024. (DoD video by Chad McNeeley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949709
    VIRIN: 240920-D-TT977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771350
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin hosts JCOC alumni, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Austin
    Pentagon
    JCOC
    Joint Civilian Orientation Conference
    SECDEF

