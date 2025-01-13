Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    428th Field Artillery Brigade - Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Discover how the 428th Field Artillery Brigade embraces the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program to optimize Soldier performance. Through physical training, mental resilience, nutrition and recovery practices, we ensure our Soldiers are ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. H2F is more than fitness—it's about building strength and resilience in every aspect of a Soldier’s life.

    The 428th FA Brigade remains committed to empowering our Soldiers to succeed on and off the battlefield. Fitness. Readiness. Excellence.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:55
    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Training and Doctrine Command
    428th Field Artillery Brigade
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

