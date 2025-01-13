428th Field Artillery Brigade - Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949696" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Discover how the 428th Field Artillery Brigade embraces the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program to optimize Soldier performance. Through physical training, mental resilience, nutrition and recovery practices, we ensure our Soldiers are ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. H2F is more than fitness—it's about building strength and resilience in every aspect of a Soldier’s life.



The 428th FA Brigade remains committed to empowering our Soldiers to succeed on and off the battlefield. Fitness. Readiness. Excellence.