    What is a Target PAR?

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    When it comes to hearing protector fit testing, aiming for your Target Personal Attenuation Rating is the target you want to hit. Learn what it is and how to achieve your Target PAR. Learn more about the Hearing Center of Excellence at health.mil/HCE

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 11:01
    hearing
    PAR
    hearing protection
    DHA
    Hearing Center of Excellence
    HCE

