Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's leadership speak to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, Jan. 20, 2025. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday marking Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. (DOD video by Jameson Crabtree and Ricardo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949690
|VIRIN:
|250116-O-JC238-2618
|PIN:
|864908
|Filename:
|DOD_110771246
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025, by Jameson Crabtree and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.