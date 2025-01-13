U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in the 107th Anniversary Parade of the Estonian Field Artillery Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Abel Battery 3-321 Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps., participated in a parade for the 107th Anniversary of the Estonian Field Artillery Regiment and the static display at Rakvere, Estonia on Jan. 16, 2025. The static display included vehicles such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) family of vehicles; the weapons on display consisted of the M19 Pistol, M4 Carbine Rifle, and the M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun. The U.S. participation in this parade allowed the local population to observe the military equipment while also promoting readiness and partnership with allies. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)