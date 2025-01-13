Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in the 107th Anniversary Parade of the Estonian Field Artillery Regiment

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Abel Battery 3-321 Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps., participated in a parade for the 107th Anniversary of the Estonian Field Artillery Regiment and the static display at Rakvere, Estonia on Jan. 16, 2025. The static display included vehicles such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) family of vehicles; the weapons on display consisted of the M19 Pistol, M4 Carbine Rifle, and the M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun. The U.S. participation in this parade allowed the local population to observe the military equipment while also promoting readiness and partnership with allies. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Participate in the 107th Anniversary Parade of the Estonian Field Artillery Regiment, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Field Artillery Regiment
    Parade
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

