    Deployed Airmen - Ohio State Shout-Out

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant, Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing give a video shout-out in support of Ohio State University before the College Football Playoff National Championship. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 949687
    VIRIN: 250116-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771218
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Shout-out
    NCAA Football
    College Football National Championship
    ohio state football
    NCAA Football Shout-out

