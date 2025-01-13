Leading by example: National Mentoring Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949682" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights National Mentoring Month at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2025. January marks National Mentoring Month, as recognized by the Department of the Air Force, which serves as a time to highlight the importance and impact of mentorship and to help individuals accomplish personal and professional goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)