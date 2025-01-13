This video highlights National Mentoring Month at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2025. January marks National Mentoring Month, as recognized by the Department of the Air Force, which serves as a time to highlight the importance and impact of mentorship and to help individuals accomplish personal and professional goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 09:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949682
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110771193
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leading by example: National Mentoring Month, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
