    Leading by example: National Mentoring Month

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights National Mentoring Month at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2025. January marks National Mentoring Month, as recognized by the Department of the Air Force, which serves as a time to highlight the importance and impact of mentorship and to help individuals accomplish personal and professional goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949682
    VIRIN: 250115-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771193
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Leaders
    Development
    ACC
    Mentorship
    Tyndall
    National Mentoring Month

