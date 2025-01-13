Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carteret County Sheriff’s Office SRT Utilizes MCOLF Atlantic for Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Members of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team conduct an insertion training exercise at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Atlantic, North Carolina, December 18, 2024. MCOLF Atlantic, one of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Points’ training areas, plays a vital role in providing Carteret County SRT with needed facilities and infrastructure to safely conduct insertion and live fire close quarters battles training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Casey Ornelas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949680
    VIRIN: 241218-M-YL291-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771157
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office SRT Utilizes MCOLF Atlantic for Training, by LCpl Casey Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MCASCherryPoint #SWAT #OutlyingFields #Atlantic #USMC 

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download