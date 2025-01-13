Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division operate the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) prototype during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Runtime: 00;00;40;26

    (00;06) The Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid is prepared for Combined Resolve 25-1
    (00;10) The NGTV-H static display
    (00;15) The NGTV-H static display
    (00;18) The NGTV-H static display
    (00;27) The NGTV-H static display
    (00;31) The NGTV-H static display
    (00;35) The NGTV-H static display

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949678
    VIRIN: 250115-A-PP133-7909
    Filename: DOD_110771138
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

