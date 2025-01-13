10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949678" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division operate the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) prototype during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)



Runtime: 00;00;40;26



(00;06) The Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid is prepared for Combined Resolve 25-1

(00;10) The NGTV-H static display

(00;15) The NGTV-H static display

(00;18) The NGTV-H static display

(00;27) The NGTV-H static display

(00;31) The NGTV-H static display

(00;35) The NGTV-H static display