10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division operate the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) prototype during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
Runtime: 00;00;40;26
(00;06) The Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid is prepared for Combined Resolve 25-1
(00;10) The NGTV-H static display
(00;15) The NGTV-H static display
(00;18) The NGTV-H static display
(00;27) The NGTV-H static display
(00;31) The NGTV-H static display
(00;35) The NGTV-H static display
Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 08:19
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|949678
VIRIN:
|250115-A-PP133-7909
Filename:
|DOD_110771138
Length:
|00:01:05
Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
Downloads:
|3
High-Res. Downloads:
|3
