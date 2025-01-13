Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus - Aegis Ashore

    POLAND

    11.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    241018-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 18, 2024) A video highlighting the ribbon cutting ceremony for the transfer of authority of the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland, to NATO Nov. 13, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

