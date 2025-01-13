U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathaniel Dailey, 10th AAMDC Essential Personnel Services OIC, and Sgt. Devonte Larry, 10th AAMDC 10th AAMDC Human Resources NCO, share their favorite quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK day. The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this national day of service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 06:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949671
|VIRIN:
|250116-A-JK865-1230
|Filename:
|DOD_110771065
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part Two Landscape, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
