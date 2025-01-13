Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part One Landscape

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Destiny Minick, 10th AAMDC Deputy G1, and Master Sgt. Luis Jaimes, 10th AAMDC Assistant Inspector General, share their favorite quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK day. The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this national day of service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 06:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949669
    VIRIN: 250116-A-JK865-5331
    Filename: DOD_110771063
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part One Landscape, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    martinlutherking
    StrongerTogether
    MLKDay
    civilrights
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download