10th Mountain Division implements new tech during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division demonstrate the capabilities of the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport at a motorpool during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025.



During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.



The Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) system is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)



SHOT LIST:



Runtime (01:36)



(00:00) Intro Slate

(00:05) SMET maneuver demonstration

(00:17) SMET maneuver demonstration

(00:35) SMET maneuver demonstration with Soldier operating

(00:41) SMET maneuver demonstration with Soldier operating

(00:47) SMET maneuver demonstration

(01:02) SMET maneuver demonstration

(01:09) Sgt. Zecchini interview clip

(01:26) 1st Lt. Marcy interview clip



END