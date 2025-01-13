U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct capability testing on the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid prototype during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) is a diesel-powered, electric light reconnaissance vehicle. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949664
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-NR898-7241
|Filename:
|DOD_110771046
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 10th Mountain Division conducts capability testing on the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid during Combined Resolve, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
