Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division implements new tech during Combined Resolve 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test and ready their equipment prior to a demonstration of new Army technology for Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff of operations, plans, and training for the U.S. Army, during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025.

    During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

    Able to be employed in less than a minute, the Skydio X2D quadcopter is an American-made Small Unmanned Aircraft System intended for the platoon echelon, rucksack portable and capable of high-resolution video to enable day/night aerial reconnaissance out to three kilometers.

    Intended to be operated from the company echelon, the Ghost-X Medium Range Reconnaissance rotor drone system provides high quality day and night video, extends network communication, and supports rapid sensor-to-shooter targeting with organic indirect fires and loitering munitions.

    The Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED) is an all-terrain, electric payload mobility platform which is tactically silent and can carry up to 500 pounds for 15-30 miles over difficult terrain.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    SHOT LIST:
    00:00:00:00 - 00:00:04:28 Intro Slate
    00:00:04:29 - 00:00:35:06 Ghost-X MRR drone takeoff procedures
    00:00:35:07 - 00:00:39:17 PDW C100D MRR drone landing
    00:00:39:18 - 00:00:49:29 Ghost-X MRR drone landing
    00:00:50:00 - 00:01:04:27 Ghost-X MRR drone takeoff
    00:01:04:28 - 00:01:14:01 Ghost-X drone maintenance check
    00:01:14:02 - 00:01:17:19 Lt. Gen. Ryan speaks with 10th Mountain Division Soldiers
    00:01:17:20 - 00:01:23:07 Lt. Gen. Ryan speaks with 10th Mountain Division Soldiers
    00:01:23:08 - 00:01:26:13 Static shot of the PDW C100D MRR drone
    00:01:26:14 - 00:01:30:10 Static shot of the Skydio X2D sUAS drone
    00:01:30:11 - 00:01:34:05 Static shot of three Skydio X2D drones ready for takeoff
    00:01:34:06 - 00:01:37:26 Pan shot of the 120mm mortar with digital fires capability attached
    00:01:37:27 - 00:01:42:12 Soldier monitors drone flight with equipment resting atop the STEED electric payload carrier

    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949662
    VIRIN: 250115-A-GR811-4199
    Filename: DOD_110771042
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division implements new tech during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Drone

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    3BCT-10MT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download