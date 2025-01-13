10th Mountain Division implements new tech during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test and ready their equipment prior to a demonstration of new Army technology for Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff of operations, plans, and training for the U.S. Army, during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025.



During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.



Able to be employed in less than a minute, the Skydio X2D quadcopter is an American-made Small Unmanned Aircraft System intended for the platoon echelon, rucksack portable and capable of high-resolution video to enable day/night aerial reconnaissance out to three kilometers.



Intended to be operated from the company echelon, the Ghost-X Medium Range Reconnaissance rotor drone system provides high quality day and night video, extends network communication, and supports rapid sensor-to-shooter targeting with organic indirect fires and loitering munitions.



The Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED) is an all-terrain, electric payload mobility platform which is tactically silent and can carry up to 500 pounds for 15-30 miles over difficult terrain.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)



SHOT LIST:

00:00:00:00 - 00:00:04:28 Intro Slate

00:00:04:29 - 00:00:35:06 Ghost-X MRR drone takeoff procedures

00:00:35:07 - 00:00:39:17 PDW C100D MRR drone landing

00:00:39:18 - 00:00:49:29 Ghost-X MRR drone landing

00:00:50:00 - 00:01:04:27 Ghost-X MRR drone takeoff

00:01:04:28 - 00:01:14:01 Ghost-X drone maintenance check

00:01:14:02 - 00:01:17:19 Lt. Gen. Ryan speaks with 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

00:01:17:20 - 00:01:23:07 Lt. Gen. Ryan speaks with 10th Mountain Division Soldiers

00:01:23:08 - 00:01:26:13 Static shot of the PDW C100D MRR drone

00:01:26:14 - 00:01:30:10 Static shot of the Skydio X2D sUAS drone

00:01:30:11 - 00:01:34:05 Static shot of three Skydio X2D drones ready for takeoff

00:01:34:06 - 00:01:37:26 Pan shot of the 120mm mortar with digital fires capability attached

00:01:37:27 - 00:01:42:12 Soldier monitors drone flight with equipment resting atop the STEED electric payload carrier



END