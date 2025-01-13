10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part Three

U.S. Army Capt. Rick Goodman, 10th AAMDC Headquarters and Headquarters Battery commander, and Sgt. Jacob Finch, 10th AAMDC Network Management Technician, share their favorite quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK day. The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this national day of service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|01.16.2025
|01.16.2025 04:46
|Video Productions
|949659
|250116-A-JK865-7041
|DOD_110771026
|00:02:01
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
