Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part Two

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nathaniel Dailey, 10th AAMDC Essential Personnel Services OIC, and Sgt. Devonte Larry, 10th AAMDC 10th AAMDC Human Resources NCO, share their favorite quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK day. The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this national day of service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 04:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949658
    VIRIN: 250115-A-JK865-6229
    Filename: DOD_110771025
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part Two, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    martinlutherking
    StrongerTogether
    MLKDay
    civilrights
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download