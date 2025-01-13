10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Destiny Minick, 10th AAMDC Deputy G1, and Master Sgt. Luis Jaimes, 10th AAMDC Assistant Inspector General, share their favorite quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK day. The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this national day of service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).