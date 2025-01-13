U.S. Army Maj. Destiny Minick, 10th AAMDC Deputy G1, and Master Sgt. Luis Jaimes, 10th AAMDC Assistant Inspector General, share their favorite quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of MLK day. The Army is committed to the ideals of Dr. King and on this national day of service, we honor his dedication to equity and inclusion (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 04:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949657
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-JK865-9383
|Filename:
|DOD_110771024
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th AAMDC honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Part One, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.