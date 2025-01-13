Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Intro Video for CSA Visit

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner, Sgt. Kelvin Johnson and 1st Lt. Dalton Worley

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) showcases their large scale long range air assault capability in conjunction with their transformation in contact (TiC) initiative in this video created for a presentation to the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George, at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La. on August 21, 2024. Video credit to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josh Joyner and U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin Johnson. Video Production by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dalton Worley.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949631
    VIRIN: 240821-A-GF305-7342
    Filename: DOD_110770443
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    101st (AASLT)

