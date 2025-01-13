101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Intro Video for CSA Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) showcases their large scale long range air assault capability in conjunction with their transformation in contact (TiC) initiative in this video created for a presentation to the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy George, at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La. on August 21, 2024. Video credit to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Josh Joyner and U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin Johnson. Video Production by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dalton Worley.