    Puerto Rico National Guard Arrives at Joint Base Andrews for 60th Presidential Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    The Puerto Rico National Guard arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Jan. 15, 2025, to support the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949625
    VIRIN: 250115-Z-XC675-8714
    Filename: DOD_110770318
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    JBA
    PI60
    NGPI60

