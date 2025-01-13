Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division begins joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFEL, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct a test drive on their newest Infantry Squad Vehicle during the Combined Resolve 25-1 exercise at the Joint multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2024. The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) is a lightweight, all-terrain vehicle designed to provide infantry squads with a highly mobile and versatile platform for transporting personnel and equipment. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Shot List:
    00:00:04:00 - 00:00:09:21: Displaying the front side of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).
    00:00:09:22 - 00:00:13:17: Showing the interior of the ISV.
    00:00:13:18 - 00:00:16:19: Displaying the rear side of the ISV.
    00:00:16:20 - 00:00:22:23: Bottom-to-top view of the ISV as it prepares for testing.
    00:00:22:24 - 00:00:25:13: Captain Derrick Wagoner, the commander of Hound Company, signals when ready to go.
    00:00:25:14 - 00:00:30:05: Footage of the ISV being test-driven.
    00:00:30:06 - 00:00:37:23: Footage of the ISV being driven on snow.
    00:00:37:25 - 00:00:43:08: Shot of the ISV making a right turn.
    00:00:43:09 - 00:00:48:12: Footage of the ISV passing by the motor pool.
    00:00:48:13 - 00:00:52:00: Soldiers attempting to cover the ISV with a tarp.
    00:00:52:01 - 00:00:54:28: Soldiers successfully covering the ISV completely with a tarp.
    00:00:54:29 - 00:00:58:09: A soldier secures the tarp with a knot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949610
    VIRIN: 250114-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770071
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HOHENFEL, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division begins joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

