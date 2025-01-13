U.S. Soldiers assigned to “Hound” Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test drive their Infantry Squad Vehicles during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
Shot List
00:00:06:00 - 00:00:09:06 Soldiers prepare for movement
00:00:09:07 - 00:00:16:04 ISV drives through a field
00:00:16:05 - 00:00:22:10 Two ISVs drive across a field
00:00:22:11 - 00:00:30:15 ISV convoy drives down dirt road
00:00:30:16 - 00:00:40:15 ISV convoy turns corner on snowy road
00:00:40:16 - 00:00:47:13 ISV convoy turns corner
00:00:47:14 - 00:00:57:08 ISV convoy turns corner
00:00:57:09 - 00:01:02:23 ISV convoy drives down road
00:01:02:24 - 00:01:11:21 ISV convoy drives down snowy road
00:01:11:22 - 00:01:18:19 ISV convoy turns corner
00:01:18:20 - 00:01:26:23 ISV convoy drive down dirt road
00:01:26:24 - 00:01:33:02 ISV convoy drive down dirt road
00:01:33:03 - 00:01:38:20 ISV convoy drives past parked CH-47 Chinooks
00:01:38:21 - 00:01:44:12 ISV convoy drives toward motorpool
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949605
|VIRIN:
|250114-A-CK914-3906
|Filename:
|DOD_110770012
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 B-Roll, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
