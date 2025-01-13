Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to “Hound” Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test drive their Infantry Squad Vehicles during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Shot List
    00:00:06:00 - 00:00:09:06 Soldiers prepare for movement
    00:00:09:07 - 00:00:16:04 ISV drives through a field
    00:00:16:05 - 00:00:22:10 Two ISVs drive across a field
    00:00:22:11 - 00:00:30:15 ISV convoy drives down dirt road
    00:00:30:16 - 00:00:40:15 ISV convoy turns corner on snowy road
    00:00:40:16 - 00:00:47:13 ISV convoy turns corner
    00:00:47:14 - 00:00:57:08 ISV convoy turns corner
    00:00:57:09 - 00:01:02:23 ISV convoy drives down road
    00:01:02:24 - 00:01:11:21 ISV convoy drives down snowy road
    00:01:11:22 - 00:01:18:19 ISV convoy turns corner
    00:01:18:20 - 00:01:26:23 ISV convoy drive down dirt road
    00:01:26:24 - 00:01:33:02 ISV convoy drive down dirt road
    00:01:33:03 - 00:01:38:20 ISV convoy drives past parked CH-47 Chinooks
    00:01:38:21 - 00:01:44:12 ISV convoy drives toward motorpool

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949605
    VIRIN: 250114-A-CK914-3906
    Filename: DOD_110770012
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 B-Roll, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Combined Resolve
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download