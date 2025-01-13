10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to “Hound” Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test drive their Infantry Squad Vehicles during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



Shot List

00:00:06:00 - 00:00:09:06 Soldiers prepare for movement

00:00:09:07 - 00:00:16:04 ISV drives through a field

00:00:16:05 - 00:00:22:10 Two ISVs drive across a field

00:00:22:11 - 00:00:30:15 ISV convoy drives down dirt road

00:00:30:16 - 00:00:40:15 ISV convoy turns corner on snowy road

00:00:40:16 - 00:00:47:13 ISV convoy turns corner

00:00:47:14 - 00:00:57:08 ISV convoy turns corner

00:00:57:09 - 00:01:02:23 ISV convoy drives down road

00:01:02:24 - 00:01:11:21 ISV convoy drives down snowy road

00:01:11:22 - 00:01:18:19 ISV convoy turns corner

00:01:18:20 - 00:01:26:23 ISV convoy drive down dirt road

00:01:26:24 - 00:01:33:02 ISV convoy drive down dirt road

00:01:33:03 - 00:01:38:20 ISV convoy drives past parked CH-47 Chinooks

00:01:38:21 - 00:01:44:12 ISV convoy drives toward motorpool